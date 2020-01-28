OFFERS
Career Day celebrated at Red Rock Elementary

(Photo/Office of the President and Vice President)

(Photo/Office of the President and Vice President)

Originally Published: January 28, 2020 4:09 p.m.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez attends Career Day at Red Rock Elementary School Jan. 24.

Nez assisted teachers and staff by introducing and encouraging potential career options to help students stay focused and engaged in academic subjects throughout middle and high school.

