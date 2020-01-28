Career Day celebrated at Red Rock Elementary
Originally Published: January 28, 2020 4:09 p.m.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez attends Career Day at Red Rock Elementary School Jan. 24.
Nez assisted teachers and staff by introducing and encouraging potential career options to help students stay focused and engaged in academic subjects throughout middle and high school.
More like this story
