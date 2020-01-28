Blue Ridge defeats Bulldogs in double overtime; Lady Bulldogs win

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow High School varsity basketball teams split their Blue Ridge High School rivals at Lakeside Jan. 21.

The Winslow Lady Bulldogs had no trouble defeating the Blue Ridge Lady Yellowjackets 72-27 in the first game which gives them 11-8 record for the season. The Lady Yellowjackets fell to 3-12.

In their 72-27 win, the Winslow Lady Bulldogs sped to a 28-6 first quarter lead and continued to cruise to a 45-14 half time margin and a 62-22 advantage after three quarters.

Kalie Begay led all scorers with23 points for Winslow. Andrea Willeto with 15 points and Oniah Barton-Paddock with 14 points were in double figures for the Lady Bulldogs.

Preslie Cosay led Blue Ridge with nine points.

The second game was a double overtime thriller in which the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets defeated the Winslow Bulldogs 88-76.

The results left the Bulldogs with a record of 15-6 The Yellowjackets improved to 5-9.

In the Blue Ridge Yellowjacket double overtime victory over the Bulldogs, Blue Ridge led 20-18 after the first quarter and 33-32 at the half.

Winslow rallied to a 52-50 lead after three quarters. The game was tied at the end of regulation at 67-67 and a t71-71 after the first overtime.

Blue Ridge won the game in the second overtime period.

Dede Niyang led the Yellowjackets with 25 points and was joined in double figures by P.J. London with 21 points, Tommy Pederson with 18 points and Logan Joe with 10 points.

Winslow was led by Terrell Young with 21points, Zachary Wagner with 20 points and Dustin Richard with 18 points.

The junior varsity teams also split their games with the Winslow JV girls winning 65-47 and the Blue Ridge JV boys winning 53-47.

Winslow Varsity Basketball Teams Split with Holbrook

The Winslow Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs split with their Holbrook rivals in games played at Holbrook Jan. 17.

The Holbrook girls improved their record to 15-5 and Winslow dropped to 10-8

The Lady Roadrunners defeated the Winslow Lady Bulldogs 56-45 in the first varsity game.

Holbrook trailed 12-10 after the first quarter but held the Lady Bulldogs to just three last second points in the second period and had a 26-15 lead at the half. The margin was 42-29 after three quarters.

Matehya Aberle led all scorers with 22 points Holbrook. Madison Chappell with 13 points and Desiree Bain with 10 points were in double figures for the Lady Roadrunners.

Andrea Willeto led Winslow with 18 points and Brianna Little was also in double figures for the Lady Bulldogs.

Bulldogs beat Roadrunners 57-48 in boys game

The Winslow Bulldogs came back to defeat the Holbrook Roadrunners 57-48 in a hard-fought boys’ game. The Winslow boys improved to 16-5 and Holbrook dropped to 15-6.

Holbrook took the lead, 14-9, in the first period, but Winslow came back to take a 31-26 lead at the half. The Bulldogs led45-39 going into the fourth quarter.

Terrell Young led the Bulldogs with 18 points. Zachary Wagner with 15 points and Dustin Richard were also in double figures for Winslow. Ethan Bahe led Holbrook with 17 points and Eric Baldanado was also in double figures with 13 points.