OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Jan. 22
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Winslow prison warden transfers south

(Todd Roth/NHO)

(Todd Roth/NHO)

Originally Published: January 21, 2020 11:01 a.m.

Warden Ewin Jensen, who has been in charge of Arizona State Prison Complex – Winslow for the past two and half years is being transferred to southern Arizona. Jensen has been a supporter and charitable donor to various Winslow schools and organizations. (Todd Roth/NHO)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Winslow Prison Complex Getting A New Warden
Photo: Rotary welcomes two new members
Packed house for new Winslow prison
Winslow optimistic about benefits from new prison
The Arizona State Prison Complex-Winslow promotes Nelson to Warden

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event