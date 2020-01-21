Winslow prison warden transfers south
Originally Published: January 21, 2020 11:01 a.m.
Warden Ewin Jensen, who has been in charge of Arizona State Prison Complex – Winslow for the past two and half years is being transferred to southern Arizona. Jensen has been a supporter and charitable donor to various Winslow schools and organizations. (Todd Roth/NHO)
Most Read
- Final riders announced for Team USA Eagles and Wolves; Navajo riders make the cut
- Old Kayenta Police Department scheduled to be demolished
- The art of healing: Behavioral Health Unit at FMC unveils new murals to help patients heal
- Told she shouldn't sign up, a Native female Marine talks about her combat role
- Hopi High graduate earns journalism degree from Ft. Lewis College
- Navajo Technical University students first to graduate program with veterinary technician licenses
- Letter: Who is watching the Navajo Nation house?
- Diné College earns No. 5 spot as highest ranked tribal college in U.S.
- The gift of coal for Hopi and Navajo families
- Three plead guilty in case of Native American jewelry knockoffs
- Told she shouldn't sign up, a Native female Marine talks about her combat role
- Final riders announced for Team USA Eagles and Wolves; Navajo riders make the cut
- New Mexico professor traces chocolate’s ancient path; Chaco Canyon reveals secrets
- The art of healing: Behavioral Health Unit at FMC unveils new murals to help patients heal
- Navajo and Pueblo youth make it to cross country national finals
- Guest column: Welcoming the Winter Solstice
- Seeking joy during the holidays: Miss Native America USA shares her experience with depression
- Cameron Zumba instructor shares some useful steps to an active lifestyle
- A new generation organizes annual Community Christmas Dinner in Tuba City
- Old Kayenta Police Department scheduled to be demolished
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: