Winslow City Council moves to Hubble Building
Originally Published: January 21, 2020 11:02 a.m.
On Jan. 14, Winslow City Council moved to a new location. Council meetings will now be held in the historic Winslow Visitor Center, 523 West Third Street in Winslow. The building, recently refurbished, is the original Hubble Trading Post in Winslow. The original room which was the location of the items for sale or barter is now a room for community.
