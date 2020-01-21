OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Jan. 22
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

U.S./China trade agreement opens new economic opportunities for Navajo Nation

President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He shake hands after signing a U.S. China trade agreement Jan. 15 in Washington D.C. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He shake hands after signing a U.S. China trade agreement Jan. 15 in Washington D.C. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

Originally Published: January 21, 2020 9 a.m.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Jan. 15, Myron Lizer, vice president of the Navajo Nation, attended the signing ceremony for the Phase One Trade Agreement between the United States and China at the White House in Washington D.C.

During the signing, President Donald Trump signed off on the agreement that requires structural reforms to China’s economic and trade regime in the areas of intellectual property, technology transfer, agriculture, financial services and currency and foreign exchange. The agreement also includes a commitment by China to future purchases of U.S. goods and services in the coming years.

“The reopening of the Chinese agricultural market is a win, not only for the economies of the United States and the Navajo Nation, but for the global economy. Currently, the Navajo Agricultural Products Industry, an enterprise of the Navajo Nation, has more than 8,200 acres of crop production specifically designated for export to Asian markets,” Lizer said.

Lizer joined Trump as well as Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, Beijing’s chief negotiator for the agreement, and business leaders for the ceremony held in the East Room of the White House. On Dec. 13, 2019, China announced the agreement “based on the principle of equality and mutual respect.”

“This historic agreement has the potential to allow the Navajo Nation to capitalize on our economic potential through increased agricultural production. The trade agreement will expand the Navajo Nation’s ability to court investments in Navajo products. This trade agreement goes a long way in strengthening our economy, government, and ultimately it benefits the members of the Navajo Nation. The signing of the United States and China Phase 1 trade agreement ensures that the United States of America continues to be a forward-thinking Nation and remains a global economic leader,” Lizer added.

According to the White House, the agreement will begin rebalancing U.S. trade relationships with China and provide new opportunity for American businesses and farmers. The agreement also addresses intellectual property related to numerous longstanding concerns in the areas of trade secrets, pharmaceutical-related intellectual property, geographical indications, trademarks and enforcement against pirated and counterfeit goods.

“We are optimistic that the intellectual property portion of the agreement will provide some relief and safeguards to deter the selling of counterfeit items that are marketed as authentic Navajo jewelry, when in fact they are counterfeit and produced overseas. Our Navajo silversmiths and artists are very talented and gifted and they deserve to be protected against producers that try to sell counterfeit Navajo jewelry on the open market,” Lizer said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Navajo Nation finalizes disaster agreement with FEMA
China's Choice
Navajo Nation signs agreement to develop wind-power projects
Native Arts and Crafts bill passes House
The Chinese Threat

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event