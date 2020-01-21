OFFERS
Tuba City Unified School District seeks governing board applicants

Dr. Tommy Lewis was named the new Superintendent of Schools in Coconino County Nov. 18, 2019. (Photo/Coconino County)

Originally Published: January 21, 2020 10:16 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tommy Lewis is seeking applicants for appointment to the Tuba City Unified School District Governing Board. Currently, one seat is vacant.

Applicants must be registered voters of Arizona and residents of the school district for at least one year prior to the date of appointment. Applicants or their spouses cannot be an employee of the district.

Application information:

• Download the application here http://www.coconino.az.gov/schoolboardapplication

• The deadline to submit is 5 p.m. on Feb. 10.

• Submit by email to bwilliams@coconino.az.gov (live signature original required)

• Submit by fax to 928-526-1469 (live signature original required)

• Mail/Drop off Coconino County School Superintendent, 2384 N. Steves Blvd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

An advisory committee may be assembled, consisting of district residents and a current board member to conduct interviews and advise Lewis on the appointments.

More information is available from the Office of the Coconino County School Superintendent at (928) 679-8070 or email aterhaar@coconino.az.gov.

Information provided by Coconino County

