Around the Rez: week of Jan. 22

Loud and Proud: Indigenous identity and heavy metal music Jan. 26 at MNA

Singer/songwriter Sage Bond and Museum of Northern Arizona’s Anthropology Collections Manager Tony Thibodeau explore the impact of heavy metal music on contemporary indigenous identity. Bond’s songs are inspired by her experiences growing up and living on the Navajo reservation.

Gathering of Navajo women

The Navajo Nation’s First and Second ladies invite Navajo women to the 2020 Heart to Heart gathering Feb. 1 at Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort east of Flagstaff on I-40.

The healing of the heart and mind event is between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. (MST).

First Lady Phefelia Nez and Second Lady Dottie Lizer invited five women and there will be inspirational testimonies and uplifiting music. The women are Margie Rosalind Tso, Fannie Chavez-Platero, Robyn Dykstra, Deborah Kim and Dr. Sandy McKenzie.

Vendors and prayer groups are available and lunch is provided. More information on the event and child care costs is available by calling Sonya Begay at (928) 810-8505 or by email at sonyambegay@navajo-nsn.gov. Please register at www.H2H2020.org.

Change Labs Business Incubator accepting applications for 2020

The Change Labs business incubator is accepting applications for its 2020 cohort from now until Feb. 19.

The business incubator will select 10 high-potential Native American entrepreneurs for a 12-month program designed to launch or accelerate small business startups. Applications must be submitted online at https://nativestartup.org/incubator by the February 19, 2020 deadline.

Successful applicants must be ready to undergo intensive training and work with a professional business coach to set and achieve business goals. Over the course of the program, entrepreneurs will:

• Strengthen their business and financial models

• Develop appropriate branding and marketing collateral

• Receive hands-on training in accounting, financial reporting, tax preparation, and business registration

• Become eligible for a micro-loan. Change Labs will offer micro-loans up to $10,000 exclusively to graduates of the program.

Successful applicants will join a growing entrepreneurial community at Change Labs that includes dozens of successful business owners from construction to tourism to art and design. The business incubator is designed to immerse the entrepreneur in the resources needed to get from idea to obtaining startup funds in 12 months. The 2020 cohort will have access to mentorship and a group of like-minded and driven peers.



More information about eligibility and a link to the online application can be found at https://nativestartup.org/incubator.

Stone Country and Hopi Clansmen in Kykotsmovi Jan. 25

A country/western dance featuring two bands, the Hopi Clansmen and Stone Country of Denehotso, Arizona is scheduled for Jan. 25 at the Peace Academic Center Gym (formerly Hopi Mission School), in Kykotsmovi, Arizona.

The dance begins at 8 p.m. and ends at 1 a.m. Early bird admission is $12 per person and will be from 7:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thereafter, admission will be $15 per person.



First 50 people will receive a 2020 Hopi Clansmen calendar with paid admission, compliments of DHD Productions. This is a drug, alcohol and smoke free event. More information is available by calling (928) 737-0174. Sponsored by DHD Productions.



2020 State and Country wide candidate meet and greet Jan. 31 in Tuba City

Democrats Give Back — 2020 Kickoff state and county-wide candidate meet and greet Jan. 31, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Tuba City Chapter House.



Red Feather encourages people to think about clean air while heating homes during the winter sesason

Clean indoor air helps to make a healthy, happy home. It’s chilly out there and it’s time to light the stoves. Don’t forget to check your heat source to see that it’s working and nothing is blocked or corroded. Install a C02 detector. Have a fire safety plan. Reduce dangerous particles in the air. Save lives. Call a professional if you see anything wrong with your wood or coal-burning stoves. If you have converted your coal stove to burning wood, you increase the chance of creating creosote build up in your chimney, which could cause a chimney fire. MOre information and if you have questions about heating your home safely and efficiently this winter is available by contacting Red Feather — a non-profit that believes everyone deserves a healthy home (928) 440-5119. Clean indoor air and working are key to reducing asthma and other health problems. Be happy, be healthy, and breath!

