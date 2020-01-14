Veterans administration proposes making financial assistance more accessible for Navajo veterans
Legislation No. 0375-19, sponsored by Navajo Nation Council Delegate Paul Begay, amends the financial assistance policy for the Navajo Nation Veterans Trust Fund by removing language that often led to setbacks in obtaining financial assistance for veterans.
Navajo Veterans Administration Executive Director James D. Zwierlein said his office will now be able to revise the procedures to better streamline the process and make it more flexible, efficient, and accessible at the agency level. The Navajo Nation Veterans Trust Fund was established in 1998 to provide funds for veterans programs, projects, services, and activities.
