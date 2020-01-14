OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Jan. 16
Veterans administration proposes making financial assistance more accessible for Navajo veterans

President Jonathan Nez and Zwierlein meet with Council Delegate Eugene Tso Jan. 7, regarding concerns over the legislation. (Photo/Office of the President and Vice President)

Originally Published: January 14, 2020 11:44 a.m.

Legislation No. 0375-19, sponsored by Navajo Nation Council Delegate Paul Begay, amends the financial assistance policy for the Navajo Nation Veterans Trust Fund by removing language that often led to setbacks in obtaining financial assistance for veterans.

Navajo Veterans Administration Executive Director James D. Zwierlein said his office will now be able to revise the procedures to better streamline the process and make it more flexible, efficient, and accessible at the agency level. The Navajo Nation Veterans Trust Fund was established in 1998 to provide funds for veterans programs, projects, services, and activities.

