Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Jan. 16
Weather  40.0 weather icon
Navajo Nation eyes proposed Department of Medical Examiners

(Photo/Adobe Stock)

(Photo/Adobe Stock)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 14, 2020 11:46 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation says it is working with Congress to fund the tribe’s proposed Department of Medical Examiners.

The Gallup Independent reports Navajo Law and Order Committee Chairwoman Eugenia Charles-Newton says the panel is seeking full funding amid overworked criminal investigators.

Navajo criminal investigators have been handling deaths on the sprawling Navajo Nation that is located in three states.

Navajo criminal investigators have been devoting about 40 percent of their time to serve as coroners. This has also created a problem when it comes to recruiting criminal investigators because they turn down the job discouraged by the extra duty of coroner.

