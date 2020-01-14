Navajo Nation eyes proposed Department of Medical Examiners
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation says it is working with Congress to fund the tribe’s proposed Department of Medical Examiners.
The Gallup Independent reports Navajo Law and Order Committee Chairwoman Eugenia Charles-Newton says the panel is seeking full funding amid overworked criminal investigators.
Navajo criminal investigators have been handling deaths on the sprawling Navajo Nation that is located in three states.
Navajo criminal investigators have been devoting about 40 percent of their time to serve as coroners. This has also created a problem when it comes to recruiting criminal investigators because they turn down the job discouraged by the extra duty of coroner.
- Told she shouldn't sign up, a Native female Marine talks about her combat role
- The art of healing: Behavioral Health Unit at FMC unveils new murals to help patients heal
- Navajo president issues statement on Iran conflict
- Final riders announced for Team USA Eagles and Wolves; Navajo riders make the cut
- Road closure at Petrified Forest National Park to last through March
- Wrongfully arrested Flagstaff man, Tremayne Nez, offers to settle for $350K
- Navajo Technical University’s Culinary Arts and Baking programs granted five year re-accreditations
- Navajo Generating Station, coal mine face years of breakdown, cleanup
- Road closure at Petrified Forest National Park to last through March
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Told she shouldn't sign up, a Native female Marine talks about her combat role
- New Mexico professor traces chocolate’s ancient path; Chaco Canyon reveals secrets
- The art of healing: Behavioral Health Unit at FMC unveils new murals to help patients heal
- Navajo and Pueblo youth make it to cross country national finals
- Guest column: Welcoming the Winter Solstice
- Seeking joy during the holidays: Miss Native America USA shares her experience with depression
- Cameron Zumba instructor shares some useful steps to an active lifestyle
- A new generation organizes annual Community Christmas Dinner in Tuba City
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Navajo president issues statement on Iran conflict
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: