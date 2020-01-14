Holbrook High School announces perfect attendance
Originally Published: January 14, 2020 11:53 a.m.
Holbrook High School recently announced its first semester perfect attendance. Standing from left: Simon Liu, Karl Lange, Ramon Liu, Cayden Begaye and Damon Attakai. Seated from left: Aubrianna Begay, Jyliian Hall, Isabel Pena, Emily Nez, Shandelariah Footracer and Mareevah Belin.
