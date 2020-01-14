OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Jan. 16
Bulldogs defeat Tuba City 61-49

The Lady Warriors improved their record to 9-7 while Tuba City dropped to 11-4. (Todd Roth/NHO)

The Lady Warriors improved their record to 9-7 while Tuba City dropped to 11-4. (Todd Roth/NHO)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: January 14, 2020 2:20 p.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Lady Bulldogs defeated the Tuba City Lady Warriors 61-49 in Winslow Jan. 9.

The win improved Winslow’s record to 9-7 for the season and dropped Tuba City’s to a still excellent 11-4. The two teams had split two previous decisions.

photo

The Winslow Lady Bulldogs beat the Tuba City Warriors, 61-49, Jan. 9 in Winslow. (Todd Roth/NHO)

photo

In their 61-49 victory, the Lady Bulldogs had a 12-7 lead after the first quarter. (Todd Roth/NHO)

In their 61-49 victory, the Lady Bulldogs had a12-7 lead after the first quarter, a 29-23 advantage at the half and a 50-34 lead after three quarters.

Kylie Begay led all scorerers with 16 points. Andrea Willeto scored 15 points and both Kristin Wagner and Brianna Little scored 10 points for Winslow.

Tuba City was led by Shayshonna Mexican-Woody with 14 points and Jayda Chee with 12 points.

Winslow hosted Canyon View Lady Jaguars Jan. 10. The Lady Bulldogs hosted Show Low Jan. 14 and go to Holbrook Jan. 17 and Blue Ridge Jan. 21.

Winslow Lady Bulldogs Win Two, Lose Two in Chandler Prep Tournament

The Winslow Lady Bulldogs played in the Chandler Prep Invitational Tournament Jan. 2-4, defeating the Rio Rico Lady Hawks 66-56, Jan. 2. The Lady Bulldogs lost to the Ganado Lady Bullpups 59-35 Jan. 3. Later in the day, the Lady Bulldogs defeated the Alchesay Lady Falcons 56-42. On Jan. 6, the Sunrise Mountain Lady Mustangs edged the Lady Bulldogs 35-33. The results left Winslow with a record of 8-7 for the season.

