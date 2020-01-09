Homolovi exhibition opens in Winslow Jan. 18, expands reach of state park
PHOENIX – A traveling exhibit about the community of Homol’ovi will be on display at the Winslow Arts Trust museum in the historic La Posada Hotel in Winslow Jan. 18 through Jan. 2021.
The exhibit is bringing new light to artifacts and ruins that visitors can see at Homolovi State Park.
The exhibit, called Life Along the River: Ancestral Hopi at Homol’ovi, was originally on display at the Arizona State Museum in Tucson until June 2019.
The exhibit looks at the community of Homol’ovi, formed by immigrants more than 700 years ago, along the Little Colorado River near present-day Winslow. People who settled the Homolovi area and occupied it for 140 years (1260-1400 BC) arrived at different times from different places, adding to the richness and complexity of the community. Life Along the River tells the story of these people from arrival to departure to their ultimate resettlement on the Hopi Mesas.
Located 15 minutes north of the exhibit is Homolovi State Park, where the structures and artifacts are still preserved today. Visitors are invited to tour the park and see how the sites have been protected, from pueblos to burial sites to artifacts. These ancestral Hopi villages are a fascinating look into the history of the ancestral Hopi people and the importance of protecting that history.
More information about all 35 Arizona State Parks and Natural Areas, trails, Off-Highway Vehicle Program, and State Historic Preservation Office is available at 1-877-MY-PARKS or visit AZStateParks.com.
WHAT: Life Along the River: Ancestral Hopi at Homol’ovi
WHERE: Winslow Arts Trust Museum at the La Posada Hotel, 333 E Second St., Winslow, Ariz.
WHEN: Jan. 18, 2020 through Jan. 2021
Information provided by Arizona State Parks.
