OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Jan. 09
Weather  32.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Winslow ‘roaring’ into the New Year at the Winslow Elks Club

(Todd Roth/NHO)

(Todd Roth/NHO)

Originally Published: January 7, 2020 10:02 a.m.

photo

(Todd Roth/NHO)

With a 1920s theme, the Winslow Elks roared into the New Year with decorations, food, dancing and friends at the Winslow Elks Club. The event was produced by Roberta Cano and friends.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

'Urban Cowboy' night turns up the heat in Winslow
'Friends of the Winslow Library' hold annual book sale
Alejandro Barron and Ron Blass named Officers of the Year
Elks Christmas Basket Program serves most ever in Winslow
Winslow High School students honored at Elks banquet

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event