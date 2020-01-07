OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Jan. 09
Weather  32.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Navajo Nation set to acquire rights to 500 megawatts of transmission lines

(Photo/OPVP)

(Photo/OPVP)

Originally Published: January 7, 2020 9 a.m.

Members of the Resources and Development Committee joined Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer in Window Rock, Dec. 28 as they approved $1.9 million to secure the rights to 500 megawatts along the NGS transmission lines that will allow the Nation to earn revenue from the use or marketing of transmission of electrical power.The rights to the transmission lines were part of the extension lease negotiated between the Navajo Nation and the owners of the Navajo Generating Station in 2017, which also included the terms of decommissioning and remediation of the power plant.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Local chapter houses meet to discuss impacts of NGS closure
Clean, renewable energy development top priority for Nation
Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee visits Navajo Nation
Photo highlights: Begaye, Nez sign extension lease for Navajo Generating Station
U.S. House approves one-year moratorium on oil and gas drilling near Chaco National Park

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event