Navajo Nation set to acquire rights to 500 megawatts of transmission lines
Members of the Resources and Development Committee joined Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer in Window Rock, Dec. 28 as they approved $1.9 million to secure the rights to 500 megawatts along the NGS transmission lines that will allow the Nation to earn revenue from the use or marketing of transmission of electrical power.The rights to the transmission lines were part of the extension lease negotiated between the Navajo Nation and the owners of the Navajo Generating Station in 2017, which also included the terms of decommissioning and remediation of the power plant.
