Lady Bulldogs record drops while Bulldogs improve with wins over Tuba City and Chinle

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow High School basketball teams finished the 2019 portion of their seasons at Window Rock Dec. 28.

The Lady Bulldogs lost to the Window Rock Lady Scouts 55-43 for a 6-5 record. The Bulldogs defeated the Scouts 76-52 to carry a 13-4 record into the new year.

In their 55-43 win, the Lady Scouts sped to an 18-6 lead in the first quarter and were up 28-20 at the half and 39-28 after three quarters.

Kylee Begay led all scorers with 22 points for Winslow, but Window Rock had three players in double figures as Robie Talkalai and Bayle Talkalai each had 11 points and Shinezbi Teller had 10 points.

In their 76-52 victory, the Bulldogs led 20-14 after the first quarter, 37-24 at the half and 44-42 after three quarters.

Dustin Richard led all scorers with 22 points for the Bulldogs. Zachary Wagner with 21 points and Terrell Young with 10 were also in double figures for Winslow.

Marion Ynunza scored 10 points and Derian Long also scored for 10 points for Window Rock.

The Bulldogs will host the American Leadership Academy Patriots on Jan. 3 and both Winslow teams will host the Tuba City teams on Thursday, January 9.

The Winslow Bulldogs defeated the Ganado Hornets 74-43 at Ganado Dec. 23.

The win improved Winslow’s record to 12-4 and dropped Ganado’s to 2-8.

In their 74-43 win over Ganado, the Bulldogs had an 18-7 lead after the first quarter, a 42-16 advantage at the half and a 61-32 lead going into the final period.



Leading the Bulldogs was Richard with 21 points; Zachary Wagner with 17 points and Zane Corum with 11 points were also in double figures for Winslow.



Wayne Lane led Ganado with 18 points and was the only Hornet in double figures.

The Bulldogs had a game at Window Rock against the Scouts Dec. 28 for their last game this year. They hosted the American Leadership Academy Patriots Jan. 3 and will host the Tuba City Warriors Jan. 9.