OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Jan. 09
Weather  32.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

The art of healing: Behavioral Health Unit at FMC unveils new murals to help patients heal

A mural depicting the Hopi Sunflower and Nuva'tukya'ovi hangs in the remodeled Northern Arizona Healthcare's Behavioral Health Unit as an example of Flagstaff artists helping heal through the power of art. (Photo courtesy of Duane Koyawena)

A mural depicting the Hopi Sunflower and Nuva'tukya'ovi hangs in the remodeled Northern Arizona Healthcare's Behavioral Health Unit as an example of Flagstaff artists helping heal through the power of art. (Photo courtesy of Duane Koyawena)

By Katherine Locke
Originally Published: January 7, 2020 9 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Sometimes all it takes is a little help from your friends, which Duane Koyawena proved when he asked his artist friends to help him paint the walls at the Behavioral Health Unit at Flagstaff Medical Center.

As the unit was being remodeled in December, staff had to remove anything that could be used by a patient to hurt themselves — that included the wire and strings that held up the paintings on the walls.

Koyawena, who works in the unit himself as a mental health technician, said yes immediately when asked if he and his friends could make the institutional walls have more color and meaning for the patients who need to spend time there.

photo

Landis Bahe (left) and Duane Koyawena look on as Baje Whitethorne Sr. paints a mural of Monument Valley on the wall of the Behavioral Health Unit. (Photo courtesy of Duane Koyawena)

He enlisted the help of Baje Whitethorne Sr., Landis Bahe and Mural Joe to set about making the walls brighter and more welcoming with a series of murals.

But beyond aesthetic pleasures, Koyawena, the artists and the staff believe in the power of art to heal.

Kim Alexander, Northern Arizona Healthcare Director of Behavioral Services, said many of the patients, several of whom come from the Navajo and Hopi reservations, enjoy art even as they are struggling, and art helps them reconnect to themselves.

“It was really important that we had something to inspire them,” Alexander said. “Something that’s healing and inspirational for them to look at.”

Patients are admitted for depression, suicidal ideation anxiety, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and many other mental health disorders disorders.

Alexander said for all patients, even psychotic ones, the art on the walls can be distracting in a good way.

“It’s a healthy distraction with a therapeutic value,” Alexander said.

Bonny Block-Lutterloh, who is a registered charge nurse, has been at FMC for seven years and in the behavioral health field of nursing for 12 years.

She said she likes how the art aids patients during mental health crises; patients cannot always express themselves in words, but sometimes they are able to express themselves through art images.

photo

A hummingbird flies into the air by Landis Bahe. (Photo courtesy of Duane Koyawena)

“I really think different colors bring hope,” Block-Lutterloh said. “The murals we have on our wall, especially since we had such great artists come out from the Hopi (and Navajo) community. It really shows the togetherness of different cultural experiences. The murals stand for different things.”

Block-Lutterloh said to have artists from Native American communities paint the walls helps the patients because many come from those same communities themselves.

“As a six-foot-tall white woman, I do not have a grasp of what Native American culture is,” she said. “And I feel like having those images on the wall, it maintains a connection that I couldn’t do on my own.”

Block-Lutterloh is on unit three days a week for 12 hours working with adolescents and adults. The artwork draws her into the halls, too.

“I want to go out in the hall,” she said. “I want to look. I see something new every time I go out and I get stuck just staring at it.”

She said she has been looking at Landis Bahe’s painting a lot.

I like the hummingbird,” she said. “I look down the hall and see the Hopi sun. I feel like it makes it not feel like an institution. I think the stigma of mental health, that we’re putting people in cages when they’re having a crisis is just so wrong. So the murals make it a nicer environment, like a professional environment, that’s not just a hallway, it’s got a little gallery feel to it and that’s super cool.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Tony Begay selected for Tuba City hospital mural
Donated art warms new Tuba City Hospital
Hopi Show kicks off Saturday at the Museum of Nothern Arizona
Skateboard Deck Art hits Flagstaff
Museum of Northern Arizona art workshops help students work through depression, anxiety through art

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event