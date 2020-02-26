27-year-old woman’s body identified after being found by camper near Sunset Crater National Monument
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – A body discovered near Sunset Crater National Monument was identified Feb. 24 as Sasha Krause, a 27-year-old female missing out of Farmington, New Mexico since Jan. 18.
Fingerprints taken at the scene were matched with the Texas Motor Vehicle Department’s Driver license records, to confirm her identity. The investigation is still ongoing by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office along with San Juan County Sheriff’s Office out of New Mexico, who were notified at the time of confirmation. The Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office is continuing their investigation to determine cause of death.
Krause’s body was found Feb. 21 around 3:47 p.m. when sheriff’s deputies responded to an area off Forest Service Road 545, north of Flagstaff along Highway 89, for the report of a possible dead body found by a camper.
The sheriff’s office had received a phone call from the Wupatki Ranger station, that an individual had found what was believed to be a dead body near their camp. While deputies from the Flagstaff district were responding to the area, assistance was requested from National Park Service and Forest Service, who were in the area to help locate the area given by the camper and secure the scene.
Once on scene, deputies were able to locate and confirm a deceased female. Coconino County Criminal Investigations and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office were notified and responded to the area. Investigators worked through the night and into the next day before clearing the scene.
The victim was transported by the Medical Examiner’s Office to Flagstaff Feb. 21.
Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to ask for the public’s assistance with this incident. Anyone who may have recently seen anything suspicious in the area of Sunset Crater and Wupatki National Monument is asked to contact Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or Coconino County Sheriff’s Detective Jones at (928) 226-5038, with any information.
Coconino County Sheriff’s Office along with the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service for their assistance in this matter and the FBI for their assistance in helping to identify the victim.
Information provided by Coconino County Sheriff's Office
- Kayenta Middle School Colts win NAIC boys basketball championship
- Arizona Suns recognize Jeddito students
- Nez testifies on Capitol Hill in support of scholarship funding
- Letter to the editor: Thank you Chinle, Canyon de Chelly
- Navajo Nation teens discover new career paths through ASU Prep Digital engineering course
- Nicholas Taylor selected as Navajo Nation Shopping Centers, Inc. new chief executive
- New Mexico professor traces chocolate’s ancient path; Chaco Canyon reveals secrets
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Singer and heavy metal artist Sage Bond shares how music helps her heal
- Winslow Bulldog Zach Wagner invited to play in Australia
- Singer and heavy metal artist Sage Bond shares how music helps her heal
- Navajo Housing Authority receives $84.9 mil grant
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Navajo husband, wife team on a mission to promote financial literacy
- Navajo Transitional Energy Co. loads 375 tons of coal for delivery to Navajo chapters houses
- Navajo Route 481, 7119 selected for New Mexico special projects award
- Native Americans help Native Americans overcome domestic violence
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Three plead guilty in case of Native American jewelry knockoffs
- KUYI Hopi Radio faces eviction, seeks new location for transmitter tower
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: