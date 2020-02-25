WPD lowers flags to honor officer
Originally Published: February 25, 2020 10:33 a.m.
Flags fly at half-staff at the Winslow Police Department to honor White Mountain Apache Police Officer David Kellywood, who was recently killed in the line of duty.
