Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Feb. 26
WPD lowers flags to honor officer

(Todd Roth/NHO)

(Todd Roth/NHO)

Originally Published: February 25, 2020 10:33 a.m.

Flags fly at half-staff at the Winslow Police Department to honor White Mountain Apache Police Officer David Kellywood, who was recently killed in the line of duty.

