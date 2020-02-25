Public information: Early ballots available for March 17 Presidential Preference Election (PPE); election offices open throughout Coconino County
Coconino County Elections Office has mailed 23,670 early ballots to Democratic voters that are on the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL).
Voters in precincts with fewer than 300 registered Democrats were also mailed early ballots because those precincts are designated as vote-by-mail precincts for the PPE.
The vote-by-mail precincts for this election are: Bellemont (40); Blue Ridge (41); Forest Lakes (53); Fort Valley East (55); Fort Valley West (56); Fredonia (58); Havasupai (60); Mormon Lake (63); Kaibab North 64); Kaibab West (66); Parks (79); Pinewood (80); Ranches (84) and Tusayan (97). These precincts will not have a polling place on Election Day.
The PPE is a preference election, not a primary election, so only registered Democrats are eligible to vote.
The deadline for people to register or for voters that are registered as Independent, Republican or Libertarian to change their political party affiliation to Democrat has passed.
Voters not on the PEVL or in a vote-by-mail precinct may request an early ballot by calling the Elections Office; sending a written request to Coconino County Elections Office, 110 E. Cherry Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ, 86001; or by completing an on-line request at www.coconino.az.gov/elections and click on “Early Ballot Request.”
The deadline to request an early ballot by mail is March 6.
Registered Democrats may also vote early at one of the following early voting locations around the County.
Early voting is available during normal business hours Monday through Friday unless otherwise noted.
Coconino County Elections
110 E. Cherry Ave., Flagstaff
Grand Canyon School District
1 Boulder Street, Grand Canyon
(Monday – Thursday)
Page City Hall
697 Vista Ave., Page
(Monday – Thursday)
Williams City Hall
113 S. First St., Williams
(Monday – Thursday)
Fredonia Town Hall
25 N. Main St., Fredonia
(Monday – Thursday)
Coconino County Elections Office
Basement Tuba City Library, Tuba City
Sedona City Clerk Office
102 Roadrunner Dr., Sedona
(Monday – Thursday)
Coconino County Eastside, Flagstaff
Flagstaff Mall (next to Dillard’s)
4650 N. U.S. Hwy. 89, Flagstaff
(Monday – Friday – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
A new state law requires all in-person voters, including people who vote early in-person, to show acceptable identification. For a list of acceptable voter IDs please go to https://azsos.gov/elections/voting-election
Voters should also note that candidates who have publicly suspended their campaigns for president will still be listed on the ballot. For a list of withdrawn candidates, visit http://go.azsos.gov/k4y7
More information is available by calling the elections office at 928-679-7860 or toll-free at 800-793-6181.
