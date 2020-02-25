Photo highlights: Winslow Film Festival gala spices up Motor Place
Originally Published: February 25, 2020 10:35 a.m.
It was a party for the members of the Winslow Film Festival gala — the event kicked off Feb. 23 with about 30 people at the Motor Place, near the Winslow Theater. The festival runs through Feb. 27. The party included food and refreshments, special swag boxes and a membership pass for the week.
Most Read
- Kayenta Middle School Colts win NAIC boys basketball championship
- Arizona Suns recognize Jeddito students
- Nez testifies on Capitol Hill in support of scholarship funding
- Letter to the editor: Thank you Chinle, Canyon de Chelly
- Navajo Nation teens discover new career paths through ASU Prep Digital engineering course
- Nicholas Taylor selected as Navajo Nation Shopping Centers, Inc. new chief executive
- New Mexico professor traces chocolate’s ancient path; Chaco Canyon reveals secrets
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Singer and heavy metal artist Sage Bond shares how music helps her heal
- Winslow Bulldog Zach Wagner invited to play in Australia
- Singer and heavy metal artist Sage Bond shares how music helps her heal
- Navajo Housing Authority receives $84.9 mil grant
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Navajo husband, wife team on a mission to promote financial literacy
- Navajo Transitional Energy Co. loads 375 tons of coal for delivery to Navajo chapters houses
- Navajo Route 481, 7119 selected for New Mexico special projects award
- Native Americans help Native Americans overcome domestic violence
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Three plead guilty in case of Native American jewelry knockoffs
- KUYI Hopi Radio faces eviction, seeks new location for transmitter tower
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: