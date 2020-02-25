OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Feb. 26
Photo highlights: Winslow Film Festival gala spices up Motor Place

(Todd Roth/NHO)

(Todd Roth/NHO)

Originally Published: February 25, 2020 10:35 a.m.

(Todd Roth/NHO)

It was a party for the members of the Winslow Film Festival gala — the event kicked off Feb. 23 with about 30 people at the Motor Place, near the Winslow Theater. The festival runs through Feb. 27. The party included food and refreshments, special swag boxes and a membership pass for the week.

