Holbrook High School recognizes January Students of the Month
Originally Published: February 25, 2020 10:07 a.m.
Standing from left: Talynn Spencer (female scholar-athlete); LeShon Attakai (Principal’s selection); Tristan Cowboy (physical education); Zachary Pete (language arts); Anthony Nelson (male scholar-athlete); Omar Hernandez (fine arts); Cade Shumway (science); and Amy Nilsson (CTE), Seated from left: Mireah James (fine arts); Mackalee Williams (English); Aubrianna Begay (Navajo language); Esther Dawson (fine arts); Sara Billy (Navajo language); Mareevah Belin (science); and Angelina Lange (social studies) and not pictured: Jelena DeSpain (NAVIT) and Quentin Thomas (math).
Most Read
- Kayenta Middle School Colts win NAIC boys basketball championship
- Arizona Suns recognize Jeddito students
- Nez testifies on Capitol Hill in support of scholarship funding
- Letter to the editor: Thank you Chinle, Canyon de Chelly
- Navajo Nation teens discover new career paths through ASU Prep Digital engineering course
- Nicholas Taylor selected as Navajo Nation Shopping Centers, Inc. new chief executive
- New Mexico professor traces chocolate’s ancient path; Chaco Canyon reveals secrets
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Singer and heavy metal artist Sage Bond shares how music helps her heal
- Winslow Bulldog Zach Wagner invited to play in Australia
- Singer and heavy metal artist Sage Bond shares how music helps her heal
- Navajo Housing Authority receives $84.9 mil grant
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Navajo husband, wife team on a mission to promote financial literacy
- Navajo Transitional Energy Co. loads 375 tons of coal for delivery to Navajo chapters houses
- Navajo Route 481, 7119 selected for New Mexico special projects award
- Native Americans help Native Americans overcome domestic violence
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Three plead guilty in case of Native American jewelry knockoffs
- KUYI Hopi Radio faces eviction, seeks new location for transmitter tower
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: