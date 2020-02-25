OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Feb. 26
Holbrook High School recognizes January Students of the Month

(Photo/Holbrook High School)

(Photo/Holbrook High School)

Originally Published: February 25, 2020 10:07 a.m.

Standing from left: Talynn Spencer (female scholar-athlete); LeShon Attakai (Principal’s selection); Tristan Cowboy (physical education); Zachary Pete (language arts); Anthony Nelson (male scholar-athlete); Omar Hernandez (fine arts); Cade Shumway (science); and Amy Nilsson (CTE), Seated from left: Mireah James (fine arts); Mackalee Williams (English); Aubrianna Begay (Navajo language); Esther Dawson (fine arts); Sara Billy (Navajo language); Mareevah Belin (science); and Angelina Lange (social studies) and not pictured: Jelena DeSpain (NAVIT) and Quentin Thomas (math).

