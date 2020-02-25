Diné College’s first-year experience orientation meetings a success
TSAILE, Ariz. — The First-Year Experience (FYE) orientation meetings at Diné College are designed to help first-time college students transition to life after high school.
The sessions are required meet-and-greet opportunities to welcome and introduce first-time freshmen and transfer students to Diné College’s vision, mission, philosophy, values and student code of conduct. The academic advisors who work with FYE encourage continuing and returning students to attend the sessions to better prepare prior to the start of classes.
Following the FYE sessions are College Success Days throughout fall, winter and summer semesters on the first Tuesday of the month.
“Student orientation is a required meet and greet,” Stephanne Jim, first-year experience coordinator, said. “This is something that serves to help students while they are at Diné College.”
About 15 new students, accompanied by their parents, some with family members, attended the most recent event a few weeks ago. Some of the questions posed by students centered around finding a connection with college after a stint in the workforce, connecting with identity having never lived on the reservation, scholarships, internships, part-time jobs, transfer student questions and the best advice to begin college with.
Kolby Willard, a first-year student from Wheatfields, Ariz., said the main reason he chose to attend Diné College was to get back in touch with Navajo language, history and culture. Willard, who has a sister who graduated from Diné College, is majoring in mathematics and lived out-of-state for a short time.
“I could have gone to college anywhere, but I chose Diné College because the focus and concentration is with Navajo culture,” Willard, a 2016 Many Farms High School graduate, said. “I’m learning a lot about Navajo history and culture and that is something that I consider very important.”
The most recent FYE featured welcome addresses by Diné College President Charles Monty Roessel and Director of Enrollment Priscilla Leonard. There were also short segments on tutoring, advising, alumni, internships and financial aid.
