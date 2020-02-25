Coconino County Elections wins award for Native American elections outreach

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County Recorder’s Office has an award-winning outreach program thanks to their Native American Elections Outreach Program and staff.

The program was recently presented with a national Clearinghouse “Clearie” Award in the area of Outstanding Innovations in Elections by the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission (EAC). The award recognizes the innovative efforts of election officials across the U.S.

Patty Hansen, county recorder, was honored to receive the award.

“We had the EAC Chairwoman Christy McCormick and Commissioner Donald Palmer come from Washington, D.C., to present us with the Clearie Award,” she said. “Our Native American Elections Outreach staff members work tirelessly to ensure that our county’s Native American voters are able to register and vote.”

In an effort to reach as many voters as they can for the upcoming 2020 elections, the elections office opened a temporary location inside the Flagstaff Mall.

“We’re gearing up for a very busy year with three countywide elections,” said Hansen.

The mall location will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and some Saturdays until the general election Nov. 3, 2020. The office is located next to the Dillard’s department store.

Hansen said they also had a temporary office in the mall for the 2018 primary and general elections and “it was very well received.”

Aside from elections, the County Treasurer’s office will also have a staff member temporarily working at the mall location during the month of October so people can make their tax payments as an option instead of going to the main downtown Flagstaff office.

In addition, the County Treasurer, Assessor and Recorder will also offer their services through the “Services Within Reach” program on select days through October. More information is available on their respective websites for dates and times.

The Arizona Presidential Preference Election is scheduled March 17 and registered voters can vote on that day. Voter registration closed Feb. 18 for this election. This election is not the primary election and only voters of a participating party may vote on that party’s ballot to narrow down candidates for the primary election in August. The Democratic Party is the only party participating in the Presidential Preference Election.

The primary election is scheduled Aug. 4 and the general election is Nov. 3.

If voters want to check the status of the voter registration, they can check online at servicearizona.com and select Voter Registration. You must have an Arizona driver’s license or state identification card to register to vote online. You can also print off a voter registration form at www.coconino.az.gov/elections, select Voter Registration.

You can also call the elections office at 928-679-7860 or 800-793-6181 to request a voter registration form be mailed to you. Voter registration forms are also available at post offices and libraries located throughout the county.

Election offices are open during normal business hours Monday through Friday and offices are located in downtown Flagstaff at 110 E. Cherry Ave. or at the Flagstaff Mall, and at the Tuba City Library in Tuba City, Arizona.