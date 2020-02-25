Bulldogs, Lady Bulldogs fall in second round

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Northwest Christian Crusaders defeated the Winslow Bulldogs 60-56 in a very close game in the second round of the 3A Conference State Tournament.

The results improved Northwest Christian’s record to 21-8 and moved them forward to a game in Prescott Feb. 25 against the winner of a game between American Leadership at Queen Creek and Pusch Ridge. Winslow ended an excellent season with a 22-8 record.

Northwest Christian had an 18-12 first quarter lead but the Bulldogs battled back and the game was tied 31-31 at the half. The Crusaders had built a 48-42 lead after three quarters and were able to escape with the victory.

Logan Moser led all scorers with 21 points for Northwest Christian's Eddie Van Sant had 20 points for the Crusaders and Cameron Adams was also in double figures.

Winslow was led by Terrell Young and Zachary Wagner each with 16 points. Dustin Richard scored 14 points for the Bulldogs.

Chinle 53 Winslow Lady Bulldogs 46

The Chinle Lady Wildcats defeated the Winslow Lady Bulldogs 53-46 in the Arizona State 3A Conference Basketball Tournament in a second round game in Chinle Feb. 21.

The win improved Chinle’s record to 16-10 and ended Winslow’s season with a 19-10 record for the season.

Winslow led 9-6 after the first quarter of play, but the Lady Wildcats had a 25-22 lead at the half. Chinle was ahead 34-29 after three quarters and walked off with the victory that earned them a berth in the quarter finals at Prescott Feb. 24.

Tea Murray led all scorers and was the difference maker with 22 points for Chinle Brandii Clah had nine points for the Lady Wildcats. Winslow was led by Kalie Begay with 12 points and Andrea Willeto with 11 points.

Chinle will meet the winner of the game between Valley Christian and Sabino Feb, 24.