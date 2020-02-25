Bulldogs, Lady Bulldogs fall in second round
WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Northwest Christian Crusaders defeated the Winslow Bulldogs 60-56 in a very close game in the second round of the 3A Conference State Tournament.
The results improved Northwest Christian’s record to 21-8 and moved them forward to a game in Prescott Feb. 25 against the winner of a game between American Leadership at Queen Creek and Pusch Ridge. Winslow ended an excellent season with a 22-8 record.
Northwest Christian had an 18-12 first quarter lead but the Bulldogs battled back and the game was tied 31-31 at the half. The Crusaders had built a 48-42 lead after three quarters and were able to escape with the victory.
Logan Moser led all scorers with 21 points for Northwest Christian's Eddie Van Sant had 20 points for the Crusaders and Cameron Adams was also in double figures.
Winslow was led by Terrell Young and Zachary Wagner each with 16 points. Dustin Richard scored 14 points for the Bulldogs.
Chinle 53 Winslow Lady Bulldogs 46
The Chinle Lady Wildcats defeated the Winslow Lady Bulldogs 53-46 in the Arizona State 3A Conference Basketball Tournament in a second round game in Chinle Feb. 21.
The win improved Chinle’s record to 16-10 and ended Winslow’s season with a 19-10 record for the season.
Winslow led 9-6 after the first quarter of play, but the Lady Wildcats had a 25-22 lead at the half. Chinle was ahead 34-29 after three quarters and walked off with the victory that earned them a berth in the quarter finals at Prescott Feb. 24.
Tea Murray led all scorers and was the difference maker with 22 points for Chinle Brandii Clah had nine points for the Lady Wildcats. Winslow was led by Kalie Begay with 12 points and Andrea Willeto with 11 points.
Chinle will meet the winner of the game between Valley Christian and Sabino Feb, 24.
- Kayenta Middle School Colts win NAIC boys basketball championship
- Arizona Suns recognize Jeddito students
- Nez testifies on Capitol Hill in support of scholarship funding
- Letter to the editor: Thank you Chinle, Canyon de Chelly
- Navajo Nation teens discover new career paths through ASU Prep Digital engineering course
- Nicholas Taylor selected as Navajo Nation Shopping Centers, Inc. new chief executive
- New Mexico professor traces chocolate’s ancient path; Chaco Canyon reveals secrets
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Singer and heavy metal artist Sage Bond shares how music helps her heal
- Winslow Bulldog Zach Wagner invited to play in Australia
- Singer and heavy metal artist Sage Bond shares how music helps her heal
- Navajo Housing Authority receives $84.9 mil grant
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Navajo husband, wife team on a mission to promote financial literacy
- Navajo Transitional Energy Co. loads 375 tons of coal for delivery to Navajo chapters houses
- Navajo Route 481, 7119 selected for New Mexico special projects award
- Native Americans help Native Americans overcome domestic violence
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Three plead guilty in case of Native American jewelry knockoffs
- KUYI Hopi Radio faces eviction, seeks new location for transmitter tower
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: