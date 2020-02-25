Around the Rez: week of Feb. 26

Call for Presenters

Restoring Hózhó: Multimedia artists respond to Bordertown violence

To establish a projection of wholeness (Hózhó), there must first be a coming together. Restoring Hózhó is the gathering of people, voices, and wisdom.

On April 20, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m., Northern Arizona University’s Creative Writing Program, partnering with the Native American Cultural Center, will host an evening of discussions, storytelling, and sharing of art with the goal of raising awareness and fostering Hózhó in response to the ongoing crisis of bordertown violence.

Writers, artists, and educators interested in serving on panels, as speakers, and/or showcasing their art are invited to participate. We especially encourage Native/Indigenous individuals to submit an application. For two weeks following the inaugural event, multi-media artists will have an opportunity to exhibit their paintings, photographs, weavings, or other media at the Native American Cultural Center located at Northern Arizona University’s Flagstaff campus.

In the spirit of inclusiveness, of gathering people, voices, and wisdom that reverberates outward, the organizers favor collaboration as a means of structuring this event. We invite your ideas for speaker topics, panel discussions, multi-media presentations, or other modes of participation.

Please respond to the following questions and send to restoringhozho2020@gmail.com by March 15, 2020.

Tell us about yourself, whatever you would like us to know. Tribal Affiliation? Do you want to contribute to the two-week exhibition? If so, please describe your desired contribution. How will your lived experience, training, or work (artistic and otherwise) contribute to restoring hózhó? Do you have specific suggestions for topics, discussion questions, or community engagement? Is there anything else we should know? Please provide your contact information, including telephone/mobile, email, social media.

Free food for the mind, body and soul

Our Savior’s Compassion, Inc., located between Winslow and Leupp, provides free fresh fruits and vegetables to anyone on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1-3:30 p.m. The group, located at Arizona Route 99, milepost 60, offers Sunday church services at 10: 45 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Bible study is Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. The Compassion, has been around for 10 years. More information is available by calling Pastor Douglas Evans at 928-587-7743.

Red Feather encourages people to think about clean air while heating homes during the winter sesason

Clean indoor air helps to make a healthy, happy home. It’s chilly out there and it’s time to light the stoves. Don’t forget to check your heat source to see that it’s working and nothing is blocked or corroded. Install a C02 detector. Have a fire safety plan. Reduce dangerous particles in the air. Save lives. Call a professional if you see anything wrong with your wood or coal-burning stoves. If you have converted your coal stove to burning wood, you increase the chance of creating creosote build up in your chimney, which could cause a chimney fire. MOre information and if you have questions about heating your home safely and efficiently this winter is available by contacting Red Feather — a non-profit that believes everyone deserves a healthy home (928) 440-5119. Clean indoor air and working are key to reducing asthma and other health problems. Be happy, be healthy, and breath!

