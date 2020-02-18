Winslow teams up with St. Mary's Food Bank to alleviate hunger
Originally Published: February 18, 2020 12:38 p.m.
Winslow Rotary, First Methodist Church and St. Mary’s Food Bank in Winslow distributed food Feb. 13. The event was organized in the parking lot of First Methodist Church with several dozen volunteers loading and assisting individurals to their vehicles with food. Ceara Chirovisly of St. Mary’s Food Bank explained that for its first Winslow distribution, they brought food for 200 households, at seventy pounds of food per household. "We will be doing this quarterly but expect to increase our deliveries to Winslow more often, as we become a known entity," she said. (
Most Read
- Singer and heavy metal artist Sage Bond shares how music helps her heal
- Navajo Transitional Energy Co. loads 375 tons of coal for delivery to Navajo chapters houses
- Tuba City volleyball player signs with Glendale Community College
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Court takes another look at Native American adoption law
- Winslow Bulldogs defeat the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets in end of season games
- Navajo husband, wife team on a mission to promote financial literacy
- Navajo Nation celebrates the life of Navajo Code Talker
- Guest column: Decommissioning of Navajo Generating Station underway
- New Mexico professor traces chocolate’s ancient path; Chaco Canyon reveals secrets
- Singer and heavy metal artist Sage Bond shares how music helps her heal
- Navajo Housing Authority receives $84.9 mil grant
- Winslow prison warden transfers south
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Navajo husband, wife team on a mission to promote financial literacy
- Rez Rising: A new app and website makes it so tourists can buy direct from local Native small businesses
- Navajo Transitional Energy Co. loads 375 tons of coal for delivery to Navajo chapters houses
- Three plead guilty in case of Native American jewelry knockoffs
- Navajo Route 481, 7119 selected for New Mexico special projects award
- Native Americans help Native Americans overcome domestic violence
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: