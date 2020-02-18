Winslow teams up with St. Mary's Food Bank to alleviate hunger

Winslow Rotary, First Methodist Church and St. Mary’s Food Bank in Winslow distributed food Feb. 13. The event was organized in the parking lot of First Methodist Church with several dozen volunteers loading and assisting individurals to their vehicles with food. Ceara Chirovisly of St. Mary’s Food Bank explained that for its first Winslow distribution, they brought food for 200 households, at seventy pounds of food per household. "We will be doing this quarterly but expect to increase our deliveries to Winslow more often, as we become a known entity," she said. (