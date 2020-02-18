Winslow Council hears plans for new recreational vehicle campground
WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow City Council met Feb. 11 in the main hall of the Winslow Visitor’s Center.
During call to the public, a woman spoke asking for more transparency in city government and much quicker answers to questions.
Additionally, Winslow Mayor Thomas McCauley said that the truck stop parking is now open and lighted.
There were verbal status reports by Winslow City Manager John Barkley on current city activities in which Barkley stated that new snow plows had been used and that Winslow Transit is now operating.
Winslow Police Chief Dan Brown gave a quarterly report, which included dispatch and 911 Information, animal control statistics, staffing, capital improvements, patrol and criminal investigation division incidents, departmental training and records updates. Brown said that the Winslow Animal Shelter appreciates having Winslow High School volunteers at the shelter.
In addition to police updates, council spent time discussing the sale of property, which will be used to build a recreation vehicle campground that will be a large, modern facility. The campground may take several years to complete and could become a valuable asset for the city.
There were two consideration and possible action items.
First was a request for assistance for the Native American Music Festival, which was granted $1,000 and other support.
Next was McCauley’s request to discuss the process for public records requests. City Attorney Trish Stuhan explained how this process can sometimes be done quickly but how there are requirements that can delay action for long periods of time.
Additionally, council went into executive session for consultation with the city attorney regarding the city’s position regarding an option agreement with Arizona Forest Power related to the sale of real property by the city.
- Singer and heavy metal artist Sage Bond shares how music helps her heal
- Navajo Transitional Energy Co. loads 375 tons of coal for delivery to Navajo chapters houses
- Tuba City volleyball player signs with Glendale Community College
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Court takes another look at Native American adoption law
- Winslow Bulldogs defeat the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets in end of season games
- Navajo husband, wife team on a mission to promote financial literacy
- Navajo Nation celebrates the life of Navajo Code Talker
- Guest column: Decommissioning of Navajo Generating Station underway
- New Mexico professor traces chocolate’s ancient path; Chaco Canyon reveals secrets
- Singer and heavy metal artist Sage Bond shares how music helps her heal
- Navajo Housing Authority receives $84.9 mil grant
- Winslow prison warden transfers south
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Navajo husband, wife team on a mission to promote financial literacy
- Rez Rising: A new app and website makes it so tourists can buy direct from local Native small businesses
- Navajo Transitional Energy Co. loads 375 tons of coal for delivery to Navajo chapters houses
- Three plead guilty in case of Native American jewelry knockoffs
- Navajo Route 481, 7119 selected for New Mexico special projects award
- Native Americans help Native Americans overcome domestic violence
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: