Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Feb. 19
Winslow Council hears plans for new recreational vehicle campground

Originally Published: February 18, 2020 9:30 a.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow City Council met Feb. 11 in the main hall of the Winslow Visitor’s Center.

During call to the public, a woman spoke asking for more transparency in city government and much quicker answers to questions.

Additionally, Winslow Mayor Thomas McCauley said that the truck stop parking is now open and lighted.

There were verbal status reports by Winslow City Manager John Barkley on current city activities in which Barkley stated that new snow plows had been used and that Winslow Transit is now operating.

Winslow Police Chief Dan Brown gave a quarterly report, which included dispatch and 911 Information, animal control statistics, staffing, capital improvements, patrol and criminal investigation division incidents, departmental training and records updates. Brown said that the Winslow Animal Shelter appreciates having Winslow High School volunteers at the shelter.

In addition to police updates, council spent time discussing the sale of property, which will be used to build a recreation vehicle campground that will be a large, modern facility. The campground may take several years to complete and could become a valuable asset for the city.

There were two consideration and possible action items.

First was a request for assistance for the Native American Music Festival, which was granted $1,000 and other support.

Next was McCauley’s request to discuss the process for public records requests. City Attorney Trish Stuhan explained how this process can sometimes be done quickly but how there are requirements that can delay action for long periods of time.

Additionally, council went into executive session for consultation with the city attorney regarding the city’s position regarding an option agreement with Arizona Forest Power related to the sale of real property by the city.

