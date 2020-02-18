OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Feb. 19
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter to the editor: Thank you Chinle, Canyon de Chelly

Originally Published: February 18, 2020 12:41 p.m.

Last Thursday, Jan. 23, two friends (one from Tucson and the other from Ithaca, New York) and I drove from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon to Chinle to see the boy’s varsity basketball game against the Tuba City Warriors.

Because we arrived in Chinle early, we were able to catch the boys’ JV game and the girls’ varsity game as well.

Two of us had visited Chinle and Canyon de Chelly a number of years ago, so for us this was a repeat visit. For the third member of our group, this was his first time in Chinle.

Our visit could not have gone any better. The basketball games were exciting and fun to watch (of course), and it was our great pleasure to have a chance to talk with both Wildcat and Warrior fans in stands between, during and after the games. That night, our accommodation at Thunderbird Lodge were more than satisfactory.

On Friday, we took the half-day tour of Canyon de Chelly. I don’t need to tell you how spectacular it is.

So this letter is simple to say thank you to all the people in Chinle and later at the Hubbell Trading Post, who made our visit so memorable.

We’re already planning a trip for next year.

Go, Wildcats!

Sincerely,

James B. Armstrong

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Tuba City girls, Chinle boys win 3A regional contests
Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs kick off basketball season Nov. 20 against Flagstaff Eagles
Chinle Wildcats cruise past Window Rock in 61-47 victory
Chinle Wildcats take home 58-48 win
3A North teams begin basketball season

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event