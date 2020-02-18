Letter to the editor: Thank you Chinle, Canyon de Chelly
Last Thursday, Jan. 23, two friends (one from Tucson and the other from Ithaca, New York) and I drove from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon to Chinle to see the boy’s varsity basketball game against the Tuba City Warriors.
Because we arrived in Chinle early, we were able to catch the boys’ JV game and the girls’ varsity game as well.
Two of us had visited Chinle and Canyon de Chelly a number of years ago, so for us this was a repeat visit. For the third member of our group, this was his first time in Chinle.
Our visit could not have gone any better. The basketball games were exciting and fun to watch (of course), and it was our great pleasure to have a chance to talk with both Wildcat and Warrior fans in stands between, during and after the games. That night, our accommodation at Thunderbird Lodge were more than satisfactory.
On Friday, we took the half-day tour of Canyon de Chelly. I don’t need to tell you how spectacular it is.
So this letter is simple to say thank you to all the people in Chinle and later at the Hubbell Trading Post, who made our visit so memorable.
We’re already planning a trip for next year.
Go, Wildcats!
Sincerely,
James B. Armstrong
