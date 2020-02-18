Holbrook students display solid college readiness

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — “We were very pleased by our students’ first semester performance in two key college readiness platforms that we sponsor at Holbrook High School — the Talon distance learning program and NAVIT,” said HHS principal Lance Phaturos.



Talon, which is directed by Northland Pioneer College instructors, provides HHS students an opportunity to achieve college-bearing credits in college algebra, college pre-calculus, U.S. History, economics, and government via a distance learning framework. NAVIT, also led by Northland Pioneer College faculty, facilitates on-campus instruction and college-bearing credits and credentials in the following career-oriented fields: certified nursing assistant; construction technology; cosmetology; energy and industrial technology; fire science; medical assistant and welding.

Forty HHS juniors and seniors amassed a 96 percent credit achievement rate by earning 26 A’s, 13 B’s and 11 C’s in the Talon program. Twenty-nine juniors and seniors achieved a 94 percent credit achievement rate by garnering 15 A’s, 11 B’s and 3 C’s in NAVIT.



“Our goal at HHS is to not just keep kids in school and graduate them from high school but provide them important post-secondary education and career readiness skill sets and opportunities that will help them forge meaningful adult lives,” Phaturos said. “For students to be able to interact with college level instructors in a mature post-secondary educational environment and achieve success speaks volumes about them and what we are doing here at HHS.’

HHS also offers the following dual enrollment classes: college calculus, freshman college English, Navajo language, college physics, college biology and an array of career technical education courses.

Information provided by Holbrook High School