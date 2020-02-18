Couples cooking class helping to strengthen relationships

Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer and Second Lady Dottie Lizer were joined by others for a couples cooking class at Tséhootsooí Medical Center’s Nihi Dine’é Bá Wellness Center in Fort Defiance, Arizona Feb. 12. The couples cooking class created delicious healthy meals along with helping to build stronger relationships and marriages, all while having fun with each other. “This is an amazing class in spirit of Valentines Day,” the Lizers said. “Many times, couples get caught up with work, errands, chores, and forget to enjoy healthy and fun activities with each other. This class reminds us to make healthy choices and to enjoy simple things like cooking with each other.” Couples made Parmesan chicken, steak, brown rice pilaf, Caribbean casserole, raisin kale salad, pink party salad and dark chocolate strawberries.