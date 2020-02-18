OFFERS
Coaches corner: Scott Corum

(Todd Roth/NHO)

(Todd Roth/NHO)

Originally Published: February 18, 2020 9:33 a.m.

Winslow High School Boys Basketball is coached by Scott Corum. Corum is a teacher at Winslow Junior High School. “This my fifth season as head coach of WHS,” Corum said. As of Jan. 28, Winslow is rated as number eight out of twenty five Arizona Division 3A basketball by MaxPreps dot com.

