Bulldogs, Lady Bulldogs advance to state tourney
WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs and Snowflake Lobos both are in the top eight seeds of the boys’ state 3A Conference State Basketball Tournament and will not play until Feb. 22 at home.
Holbrook will host Show Low and Blue Ridge will host Tuba City in first round games Feb. 19 for the other 3A East teams in the tournament.
The Winslow Lady Bulldogs, Snowflake Lady Lobos and Holbrook Lady Roadrunners will all hosted first round state tournament games Feb. 18. Show Low and Blue Ridge teams are also in the tournament from the 3A East Region.
Bulldogs defeat Payson Longhorns
The Winslow Bulldogs defeated the Payson Longhorns 72-36 in Payson Feb. 11. The win improved Winslow’s record to 22-7 and dropped Payson’s to 4-22.
In their 72-36 win over Payson the Bulldogs led 23-14 after the first quarter and a commanding 49-20 at the half and 67-34 after three periods. Zachary Wagner led all players with 19 points for Winslow which also had Dustin Richard with 17 points and Terrell Young with 14 points scoring in double figures. Payson did not have a player in double figures but was led by Will Howell with nine points.
The Bulldogs will complete regular season play at Snowflake on Friday and will likely host a first round state playoff game.
Lady Bulldogs defeat Payson, 69-42
The Winslow Lady Bulldogs defeated the Payson Lady Longhorns in Payson Feb. 11. The win improved Winslow’s record, 18-9 and dropped Payson to 2-16.
In their 69-42 win over Payson the Lady Bulldogs led 12-6 after the first quarter and 23-18 at the half. The margin was 38-34 after three quarters. Kalie Begay and Oniah Barton-Paddock led the Lady Bulldogs with 14 points apiece. Andrea Willeto with 13 points and Brianna Little with 12 points were also in double figures for Winslow. Emmy White was the only Lady Longhorn in double figures, but she led all scorers with 17 points.
Winslow will complete the regular season at Snowflake Feb. 14 but should be in the state playoffs and might host a first round game.
