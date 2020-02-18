Biz beat: Mobl Recycling pays you
Mobl Recycling in Winslow was paying 35 cents a pound for plastic bottles and 75 cents a pound for aluminum, as of Feb. 15. Mobl buys brass, copper and steel and will purchase used appliances for $1.50. Additonally, Mobl picks up old appliance and removes it for no charge. It also accepts auto wheels and oxygen containers, among as other metal containers. Mobl Recycling is open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Mobl Recycling is located northeast of Kachina Gardens Apartments. Follow signs which say “CANS.” More information is available owners Ralph Milholland and Ron Hall at (928) 386-5826.
