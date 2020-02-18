OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Feb. 19
Arizona Suns recognize Jeddito students

Originally Published: February 18, 2020 11:45 a.m.

(Submitted photo)

Thirty-five Hopi and Navajo students from Jeddito Public School were honored by the Phoenix Suns Jan. 31 for their accomplishments in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). Three students, along with their teacher, were honored at center court for STEM projects. Students had to design a power efficient home, study and demonstrate a good understandinb of solar power and remain in good school standing.

