Winslow High hosts 46 teams at 56th annual Doc Wright Wrestling Invitational
WINSLOW, Ariz. — On Jan. 17 – 18, Winslow High School hosted 46 high School wrestling teams.
Competitors were hustled to the mats for their matches, with minimal lag time that allowed for efficient movement for all the individual matches.
The fact that each scoring table was recording data on a computer which was uploaded to a central data base, allowed for Real Time Results acquisition. As usual, Winslow High School and Dr. Justin Hartman produced an efficient and exciting tournament.
Outstanding wrestler for the event was Gilbert Rodriguez, Mountain View Marana (120) points
With the introduction of girls high school wrestling in 2019, there has been an explosion in girls participation.
In 2019, only eight girls were represented at the Doc Wright Invitational. This year 41 girls participated.
