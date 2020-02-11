OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, Feb. 15
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Winslow High hosts 46 teams at 56th annual Doc Wright Wrestling Invitational

Originally Published: February 11, 2020 8 a.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — On Jan. 17 – 18, Winslow High School hosted 46 high School wrestling teams.

Competitors were hustled to the mats for their matches, with minimal lag time that allowed for efficient movement for all the individual matches.

The fact that each scoring table was recording data on a computer which was uploaded to a central data base, allowed for Real Time Results acquisition. As usual, Winslow High School and Dr. Justin Hartman produced an efficient and exciting tournament.

Outstanding wrestler for the event was Gilbert Rodriguez, Mountain View Marana (120) points

With the introduction of girls high school wrestling in 2019, there has been an explosion in girls participation.

In 2019, only eight girls were represented at the Doc Wright Invitational. This year 41 girls participated.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Winslow hosts Doc Wright Wrestling Tournament Jan. 18-19
Winslow plays host to 51st Doc Wright Wrestling Tourney
54th annual Doc Wright wrestling tourney draws schools from around Arizona
Winslow High hosts wrestling tournament
Bulldogs resume wrestling action today

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event