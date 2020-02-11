Winslow Film Festival runs Feb. 24-27
Originally Published: February 11, 2020 10:41 a.m.
Announced at “G.M. Winslow” Feb. 5, the second annual Winslow Film Festival runs Feb. 24-27 at the Winslow Theater. Roberta Cano covered the film offerings which will include "Ghost", "Jurassic Park", "E.T." and "Grease". The films will be shown at 7 p.m. each night. Admission is free, sponsored by APS again this year. VIP membership is $15 and includes guaranteed seating, a gift bag and admission to the Festival Gala Feb.23 in the Motor Palace, across from the theater. More information is available at (928) 289-1411.
Most Read
- Singer and heavy metal artist Sage Bond shares how music helps her heal
- Navajo Transitional Energy Co. loads 375 tons of coal for delivery to Navajo chapters houses
- Tuba City volleyball player signs with Glendale Community College
- Navajo husband, wife team on a mission to promote financial literacy
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Court takes another look at Native American adoption law
- Winslow Bulldogs defeat the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets in end of season games
- Guest column: Decommissioning of Navajo Generating Station underway
- Navajo Nation celebrates the life of Navajo Code Talker
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Final riders announced for Team USA Eagles and Wolves; Navajo riders make the cut
- Singer and heavy metal artist Sage Bond shares how music helps her heal
- Navajo Housing Authority receives $84.9 mil grant
- Winslow prison warden transfers south
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Navajo husband, wife team on a mission to promote financial literacy
- Three plead guilty in case of Native American jewelry knockoffs
- Rez Rising: A new app and website makes it so tourists can buy direct from local Native small businesses
- Navajo Transitional Energy Co. loads 375 tons of coal for delivery to Navajo chapters houses
- Diné College earns No. 5 spot as highest ranked tribal college in U.S.
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: