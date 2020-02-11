Announced at “G.M. Winslow” Feb. 5, the second annual Winslow Film Festival runs Feb. 24-27 at the Winslow Theater. Roberta Cano covered the film offerings which will include "Ghost", "Jurassic Park", "E.T." and "Grease". The films will be shown at 7 p.m. each night. Admission is free, sponsored by APS again this year. VIP membership is $15 and includes guaranteed seating, a gift bag and admission to the Festival Gala Feb.23 in the Motor Palace, across from the theater. More information is available at (928) 289-1411.