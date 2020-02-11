Winslow Bulldogs defeat the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets in end of season games
WINSLOW, Ariz. – The Winslow Lady Bulldogs defeated the Blue Ridge Lady Yellowjackets 48-27 in Winslow Feb. 7. The win improved Winslow’s record to 16-7 and dropped Blue Ridge to 4-1.
In their 48-37 win, the Lady Bulldogs trailed Blue Ridge 8-6 after the first quarter, but led 27-18 at the half and 41-25 after three quarters. Blue Ridge cut into the margin in the final period, outscoring the Bulldogs 12-7.
Kalie Begay led the Lady Bulldogs with 13 points. Oniah Barton-Paddock and Andrea Willeto were also in double figures for the Lady Bulldogs. Madisyn Brimhall led Blue Ridge with 15 points.
The Lady Bulldogs played Payson Feb. 11 and will end the regular season at Snowflake Feb. 14. The team is currently ranked seventh in the 3A conference and are likely a playoff team after the regular season.
Bulldogs vs Blue Ridge 62-45
The win improved Winslow’s record to 20-7 and dropped Blue Ridge to 11-10 for the season. It avenged the recent double overtime loss at Lakeside.
In their 62-45 win, the Bulldogs trailed 13-11 after the first quarter, but had a 33-26 lead at the half. They had a 45-35 advantage after three quarters, before pulling away in the final period.
Terrell Young led all scorers with 24 points for Winslow. Zachary Wagner was also in double figures for the Bulldogs with 19 points. Blue Ridge was led by Dede Niyang with 17 points and P. J. London with 12 points.
The Bulldogs played Payson Feb. 11 and will end the regular season at Snowflake Feb. 14. The team is currently ranked sixth in the 3A conference and will likely be state playoff contenders.
