OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, Feb. 15
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Winslow Bulldogs defeat the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets in end of season games

The Winslow Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs easily defeated the Blue Ridge Lady Yellowjackets Feb. 7. The boys' final score was 62-45 and the girls' 48-27. (Todd Roth/NHO)

The Winslow Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs easily defeated the Blue Ridge Lady Yellowjackets Feb. 7. The boys' final score was 62-45 and the girls' 48-27. (Todd Roth/NHO)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: February 11, 2020 10:42 a.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. – The Winslow Lady Bulldogs defeated the Blue Ridge Lady Yellowjackets 48-27 in Winslow Feb. 7. The win improved Winslow’s record to 16-7 and dropped Blue Ridge to 4-1.

In their 48-37 win, the Lady Bulldogs trailed Blue Ridge 8-6 after the first quarter, but led 27-18 at the half and 41-25 after three quarters. Blue Ridge cut into the margin in the final period, outscoring the Bulldogs 12-7.

Kalie Begay led the Lady Bulldogs with 13 points. Oniah Barton-Paddock and Andrea Willeto were also in double figures for the Lady Bulldogs. Madisyn Brimhall led Blue Ridge with 15 points.

The Lady Bulldogs played Payson Feb. 11 and will end the regular season at Snowflake Feb. 14. The team is currently ranked seventh in the 3A conference and are likely a playoff team after the regular season.

Bulldogs vs Blue Ridge 62-45

The win improved Winslow’s record to 20-7 and dropped Blue Ridge to 11-10 for the season. It avenged the recent double overtime loss at Lakeside.

In their 62-45 win, the Bulldogs trailed 13-11 after the first quarter, but had a 33-26 lead at the half. They had a 45-35 advantage after three quarters, before pulling away in the final period.

Terrell Young led all scorers with 24 points for Winslow. Zachary Wagner was also in double figures for the Bulldogs with 19 points. Blue Ridge was led by Dede Niyang with 17 points and P. J. London with 12 points.

The Bulldogs played Payson Feb. 11 and will end the regular season at Snowflake Feb. 14. The team is currently ranked sixth in the 3A conference and will likely be state playoff contenders.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Blue Ridge defeats Bulldogs in double overtime; Lady Bulldogs win
Winslow Bulldogs boys and girls teams lose in regional championship
Blue Ridge Yellowjackets win Cake Tournament
Winslow Lady Bulldogs best Blue Ridge, Bulldog boys lose 78-66
Bulldog teams gain important wins over Holbrook and Blue Ridge Jan. 30 and 31

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event