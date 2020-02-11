OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Pony Express riders pass off mail during annual ride

(Todd Roth/NHO)

(Todd Roth/NHO)

Originally Published: February 11, 2020 10:45 a.m.

Hashknife Pony Express riders lunched at Hubble visitor Center in Winslow during their 62nd annual ride across Arizona. The group is part of the Navajo County Sheriff’s Posse. Riders lined up at the Winslow Post Office to be sworn-in and then rode along Route 66 with children observing the riders handing off the mail bag. Winslow students wrote letters which the Pony Express will carry to Scottsdale beginning Feb. 5.

