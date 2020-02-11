Holbrook High School announces first semester honor roll students

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — At the end of the first and second semesters, Holbrook High School acknowledges academic success by recognizing students for making the honor roll.

Students are acknowledge based on the following criteria: Principal’s list — a student must have a minimum 3.0 GPA with a minimum of one C grade offset by an A or a weighted class; superintendent’s list — a student must have a minimum 4.0 GPA with a minimum of one B grade offset by a weighted class. The Honor Roll at HHS is comprised of the principal and superintendent lists.



Ninth grade principal’s list: Araceli Aguilera; Stran Bain; Ciara Benally; Sara Billy; Cameron Chavez; MacKenzie Chee; Toby Christensen; Lance Crow; Keenan Deike; Audreanna Dundon; Matteah Franklin; Jeff Goldtooth; Carla James; Mireah James; Amanda Jimenez; Laralynn Judge; Marquetta Kee; Peyton Lee; Kobin Lester; Maria Long; Guadalupe Luna; Jordyn Luther; Isaac Martinez; Noland McCabe; Macy Moore; Marcus Nelson; Emily Nez; Kristin Nez; Reid Nez; Tatum Nez; McKenzie Olson; Anahi Pereda; Nahntiyah Poleviyaoma; Jason Ramirez; Adalaine Sam; Charles Santos; Camden Sells; Kamele Shelendewa; Leiona Smith; Sara Speers; Brandon Tapaha; Brayden Taylor; Loren Thomas; Angelique Tyler; Darius Wiles; Amica Wilson; Alyssa Woolford and Lamon Yazzie.

Ninth grade superintendent’s list: Sierra Aho; Mareevah Belin; Natalie Blackrock; Abbey Carlisle; Cody Ghormley; Nadine Harvey; Lilyane Hawk; Sarya Heward; Kelly Hill; Mia Iguado; Ramon Liu; Samuel Paschal; Hesston Reidhead; Riley Reidhead; Cade Shumway; Quentin Thomas and Mackalee Williams.

Tenth grade principal’s list: Gracie Alcott; Ellie Bateman; Mylee Demuth; Chaslyn Evans; Shandelariah Footracer; Tayler Hatch; Brendon Laird; LeBron Lee; Isabella Moyte; Abigayle Nez; Zachary Parker; Ashley Speers; Mayson Spencer; Talynn Spencer; Merencia Sullivan; Arianna Thompson; Tiffani Tyler and Kyla Wahl.

Tenth grade superintendent’s list: Omar Hernandez Martinez; Talyssa Larson; Aiden Legg; Joshua Pack and Elizabeth Parker.

Eleventh grade principal’s list: Ryan Anderson; Rainelle Baldwin; Marien Begay; Tyshawn Begaye; Damien Clark; Kaibah Clark; Alicia Dayea; Daymiann Dickson; James Etsitty; Jasmyne Haskie; Mason Hawk; Britney Help; Shanaeyah Hill; Lucas Hudson; Emmanuel Jimenez; Mika Joe; Mayanna John; Jesse Knight; Blanca Marquez; Mariah McIntyre; Chasity Monroe; Danielle Nelson; Hannah Nockideneh; Owen Pratt; Misty Spencer; Oren Spencer; Jacob Yazzie and Uriah Yazzie.

Eleventh grade superintendent’s list: Aubrianna Begay; Ashton Bishop; Alexandrya Bowler; David DeTiege; Preston Edwards; Jyllian Hall; Brooke Lester; Simon Liu; Amy Nilsson and Sharadee Sands.

Twelfth grade principal’s list: Andres Aguilera; Luis Amaya; Desirae Bain; Angel Bates; Cordell Begay; Myron Begay; Nia Begay; Tyson Begay; Yasmin Begay; Caitlyn Bitsoi; Deon Brown; Madison Chappell; Carrie Clark; Natasia Crowther; Tyler Cundiff; Jelena DeSpain; Zakary Foutz; Raul Gurule, Jr.; Jalen Jensen; Avielle John; Kenny King; Jade Knight; Kobi Koerperich; Ashlynn Legg; Meghan Little; Corvette Lucido; Cody Nelson; Darius Nez; Roseletta Notah; Jaden Pack; Isabel Pena; Rochelle Pete; Taylor Peterson; Kylei Qumyintewa; Skylar Smith; Tamara Tsinnijinnie; Stacey Williams; Dezbah Yazzie and Starla Yazzie

Twelfth grade superintendent’s list: Shianne Archuleta; Elizabeth Barragan; Malachi Daniels; Megan Ericksen; Jesiee Gardner; Bianca Liddle; Natasha McLaws; Samuel Meeks; Jocelyn Padilla; Olivia Richins; Jake Shumway; Ellie Smith; Gabrielle Tyler and Ashlyn Wilhelm.

Information provided by Holbrook High School