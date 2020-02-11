Coaches corner: Jerron Jordan
Originally Published: February 11, 2020 10:40 a.m.
Winslow Lady Bulldogs are coached by Jerron Jordan, a teacher at Washington Elementary School. As of Jan. 28, Winslow Lady Bulldogs are ranked eighth of 25 teams in the 3A conference. “I have been coaching girls basketball at WHS since 2001. I was the JV coach and varsity assistant until 2010 when I became the varsity coach,” Jordan said.
