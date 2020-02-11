OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, Feb. 15
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Coaches corner: Jerron Jordan

(Todd Roth/NHO)

(Todd Roth/NHO)

Originally Published: February 11, 2020 10:40 a.m.

Winslow Lady Bulldogs are coached by Jerron Jordan, a teacher at Washington Elementary School. As of Jan. 28, Winslow Lady Bulldogs are ranked eighth of 25 teams in the 3A conference. “I have been coaching girls basketball at WHS since 2001. I was the JV coach and varsity assistant until 2010 when I became the varsity coach,” Jordan said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Slice of Life: Bulldog basketball coach, teacher in 16th year at Winslow schools
Winslow boys and girls basketball teams plan busy summer
Winslow Lady Bulldogs look for second state championship
Winslow City Council honors WHS Lady Bulldogs and Pom Line
Winslow Lady Bulldogs Division III state champs

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event