OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, Feb. 15
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

California tribe gives $5 million for ASU program, building

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 11, 2020 8:03 a.m.

PHOENIX (AP) — A California-based Native American tribe has given Arizona State University $5 million to help renovate a historic downtown Los Angeles building used by the school and set up an endowment for an Indian law program.

About half the gift from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians will go toward the Herald Examiner Building. The ornate, 1914 building is part of the university’s Los Angeles expansion.

The rest will go toward the endowment to support Indian Gaming and Tribal Self-Governance programs that are a part of the broader Indian Legal Program at ASU’s law school.

The tribe, based near the cities of San Bernardino and Highland, operates a southern California casino.

The tribe’s Chairwoman Lynn Valbuena said the programs will help provide a means for tribes to achieve self-determination at a time when they’re facing critical economic and governance challenges.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

California tribe donates $2 million to NAU Native American cultural center
Effort for Piestewa family initiates cultural exchange<br><br>
Hopi Tribal Chair nabs top business honors
Humetewa fills ASU presidential advisory post
Former Democratic officials open law firm in D.C.

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event