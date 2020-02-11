California tribe gives $5 million for ASU program, building
PHOENIX (AP) — A California-based Native American tribe has given Arizona State University $5 million to help renovate a historic downtown Los Angeles building used by the school and set up an endowment for an Indian law program.
About half the gift from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians will go toward the Herald Examiner Building. The ornate, 1914 building is part of the university’s Los Angeles expansion.
The rest will go toward the endowment to support Indian Gaming and Tribal Self-Governance programs that are a part of the broader Indian Legal Program at ASU’s law school.
The tribe, based near the cities of San Bernardino and Highland, operates a southern California casino.
The tribe’s Chairwoman Lynn Valbuena said the programs will help provide a means for tribes to achieve self-determination at a time when they’re facing critical economic and governance challenges.
