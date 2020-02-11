Around the Rez: week of Feb. 12

“The Force Is With Our People” exhibit at the Museum of Northern Arizona extended to May 25

Whether you’re a Star Wars fan, an art lover, or interested in Native cultures, this exhibition has something to engage everyone.

The Force is with our People exhibit features work by more than 20 contemporary Native artists who were influenced by Star Wars and explores the reasons Star Wars resonates with them. It includes fine art, jewelry, pottery, and a full-size robot. Learn more here. Teachers can email the tour coordinator about special school group visits.

More information is available at https://musnaz.org/theforce/

The Change Labs business incubator is accepting applications for its 2020 cohort from now until Feb. 19

The business incubator will select 10 high-potential Native American entrepreneurs for a 12-month program designed to launch or accelerate small business startups. Applications must be submitted online at https://nativestartup.org/incubator by the February 19, 2020 deadline. More information is availble at www.nativestartup.org/incubator.

Successful applicants will join a growing entrepreneurial community at Change Labs that includes dozens of successful business owners from construction to tourism to art and design. The business incubator is designed to immerse the entrepreneur in the resources needed to get from idea to obtaining startup funds in 12 months. The 2020 cohort will have access to mentorship and a group of like-minded and driven peers.



Red Feather encourages people to think about clean air while heating homes during the winter season

Clean indoor air helps to make a healthy, happy home. It’s chilly out there and it’s time to light the stoves. Don’t forget to check your heat source to see that it’s working and nothing is blocked or corroded. Install a C02 detector. Have a fire safety plan. Reduce dangerous particles in the air. Save lives. Call a professional if you see anything wrong with your wood or coal-burning stoves. If you have converted your coal stove to burning wood, you increase the chance of creating creosote build up in your chimney, which could cause a chimney fire. More information and if you have questions about heating your home safely and efficiently this winter is available by contacting Red Feather — a non-profit that believes everyone deserves a healthy home (928) 440-5119. Clean indoor air and working are key to reducing asthma and other health problems. Be happy, be healthy, and breath!

