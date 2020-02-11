OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
American Indian Day recognizes senator in New Mexico

(Photo/Office of the President and Vice President)

(Photo/Office of the President and Vice President)

Originally Published: February 11, 2020 10:03 a.m.

On Feb. 7, Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer paid special recognition to the late New Mexico State Sen. John Pinto and the Navajo Code Talkers as part of his address to the New Mexico House of Representatives during the 54th New Mexico Legislature’s American Indian Day at the New Mexico State Capitol.

