Winslow sweeps Payson rivals, 83-46
Lady Bulldogs win, 63-22
WINSLOW, Ariz. – The Winslow High School varsity basketball teams both defeated their Payson High School rivals Jan. 24.
First the Winslow Lady Bulldogs defeated the Payson Lady Longhorns, 63-22. Then the Winslow Bulldogs had no trouble besting the Payson Longhorns beating them 83-46.
In their 63-22 win the Lady Bulldogs took a 15-6 lead in the first quarter and were up 32-11 at the half and 47-20 after three quarters. Oniah Barton-Paddock led all scorers with 14 points for Winslow. Kalie Begay was also in double figures for the Lady Bulldogs with 11 points. Emmy White led Payson with seven points.
In their 83-46 victory the Bulldogs sped to a decisive 30-5 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 43-20 lead at the half and a 71-33 margin after three quarters. Terrell Young led all scorers with 20 points for Winslow. Martinez with 16 points and Zachary Wagner with 12 points were also in double digits for the Bulldogs. Porter Flake with 12 points was the only Longhorn in double figures.
The Winslow teams played Snowflake at home Jan. 28, before facing Show Low Jan. 31. They then hosted Holbrook Feb. 4 and will host Blue Ridge Feb. 7. Winslow will end the regular season on the road at Payson, Feb. 11 and at Snowflake Feb. 14.
- Navajo Housing Authority receives $84.9 mil grant
- Navajo husband, wife team on a mission to promote financial literacy
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Sedona hikes: Woods Canyon Trail a creekside haven
- Movement to highlight missing Native women expands to men
- Navajo Nation purchases land that includes gravel pit
- Native Americans help Native Americans overcome domestic violence
- KUYI Hopi Radio faces eviction, seeks new location for transmitter tower
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Navajo Nation purchases sand and gravel pit in Indian Wells
- Told she shouldn't sign up, a Native female Marine talks about her combat role
- Final riders announced for Team USA Eagles and Wolves; Navajo riders make the cut
- Navajo Housing Authority receives $84.9 mil grant
- Winslow prison warden transfers south
- The art of healing: Behavioral Health Unit at FMC unveils new murals to help patients heal
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Three plead guilty in case of Native American jewelry knockoffs
- Rez Rising: A new app and website makes it so tourists can buy direct from local Native small businesses
- Navajo Nation set to acquire rights to 500 megawatts of transmission lines
- Diné College earns No. 5 spot as highest ranked tribal college in U.S.
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: