Winslow beats Show Low, Lady Bulldogs win

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs defeated the Show Low Cougars 46-29 Jan. 31 in Snowflake as Show Low’s gym was unplayable while undergoing repairs.

The Bulldogs improved to 19-6, while the Cougars fell to 12-10 for the season.

Winslow led throughout the game with a 9-3 advantage after the first quarter, 18-7 at the half and a 33-14 lead after three quarters. The Bulldogs walked off in the low scoring game with a 46-29 victory.

There were no players from either team in double figures but Terrell Young was the game’s high scorer with nine points for the Bulldogs. No Cougar had more than seven points.

Winslow Lady Bulldogs 46 Show Low 20.

The Winslow Lady Bulldogs defeated the Show Low Lady Cougars 46-20 Jan. 31 in Snowflake.

The Lady Bulldogs improved to 15-8, while the Lady Cougars fell to 11-13 season.

Winslow took an early lead of 16-9 in the first quarter and were up 27-13 at the half. The margin was a very commanding 46-16 after three quarters.

Coach Jarron Jordan spent the final period playing young Lady Bulldogs and those who seldom start or see a great deal of action. Winslow did not score in the final period and still walked away with the 46-20 victory.

The Winslow teams will host Holbrook Feb. 4 and Blue Ridge Feb. 7. Winslow will end the regular season on the road at Payson Feb. 11 and at Snowflake Feb. 14.