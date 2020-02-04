Winslow beats Show Low, Lady Bulldogs win
WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs defeated the Show Low Cougars 46-29 Jan. 31 in Snowflake as Show Low’s gym was unplayable while undergoing repairs.
The Bulldogs improved to 19-6, while the Cougars fell to 12-10 for the season.
Winslow led throughout the game with a 9-3 advantage after the first quarter, 18-7 at the half and a 33-14 lead after three quarters. The Bulldogs walked off in the low scoring game with a 46-29 victory.
There were no players from either team in double figures but Terrell Young was the game’s high scorer with nine points for the Bulldogs. No Cougar had more than seven points.
Winslow Lady Bulldogs 46 Show Low 20.
The Winslow Lady Bulldogs defeated the Show Low Lady Cougars 46-20 Jan. 31 in Snowflake.
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 15-8, while the Lady Cougars fell to 11-13 season.
Winslow took an early lead of 16-9 in the first quarter and were up 27-13 at the half. The margin was a very commanding 46-16 after three quarters.
Coach Jarron Jordan spent the final period playing young Lady Bulldogs and those who seldom start or see a great deal of action. Winslow did not score in the final period and still walked away with the 46-20 victory.
The Winslow teams will host Holbrook Feb. 4 and Blue Ridge Feb. 7. Winslow will end the regular season on the road at Payson Feb. 11 and at Snowflake Feb. 14.
- Navajo Housing Authority receives $84.9 mil grant
- Navajo husband, wife team on a mission to promote financial literacy
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Sedona hikes: Woods Canyon Trail a creekside haven
- Movement to highlight missing Native women expands to men
- Navajo Nation purchases land that includes gravel pit
- Native Americans help Native Americans overcome domestic violence
- KUYI Hopi Radio faces eviction, seeks new location for transmitter tower
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Navajo Nation purchases sand and gravel pit in Indian Wells
- Told she shouldn't sign up, a Native female Marine talks about her combat role
- Final riders announced for Team USA Eagles and Wolves; Navajo riders make the cut
- Navajo Housing Authority receives $84.9 mil grant
- Winslow prison warden transfers south
- The art of healing: Behavioral Health Unit at FMC unveils new murals to help patients heal
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Three plead guilty in case of Native American jewelry knockoffs
- Rez Rising: A new app and website makes it so tourists can buy direct from local Native small businesses
- Navajo Nation set to acquire rights to 500 megawatts of transmission lines
- Diné College earns No. 5 spot as highest ranked tribal college in U.S.
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: