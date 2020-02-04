Navajo Nation purchases land that includes gravel pit

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has purchased 1,250 acres of land that includes a gravel pit that the tribe plans to use to obtain sand and gravel for road work and other projects.

The Gallup Independent reported the gravel pit’s operator that leased its site from the previous land owners will now have a lease with the tribe and the tribe’s planned use of the material from the newly purchased site near Indian Wells, Arizona should save money for the tribe.

The announcement didn’t specify the purchase price but said it was under a $5 million limit under which the Division of Natural Resources director could approve land purchases.