OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, Feb. 07
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Local activists, musicians, artists bring annual ‘Rumble’ to Flagstaff

(Kevin Moriarty/NHO)

(Kevin Moriarty/NHO)

Originally Published: February 4, 2020 10:07 a.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, February 4, 2020 10:07 AM

photo

(Kevin Moriarty/NHO)

Ed Kabotie (left) moderates a discussion on how to Bridge the Cultural Divide with Hopi Tribal Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma (center), Havasupai Councilwoman Ophelia Watahomigie-Corliss and Flagstaff Vice Mayor Adam Shimoni at Rumble on the Mountain 6; live art painted by Jerrel Singer was auctioned to benefit KUYI Hopi Radio and Singer poses with additional paintings during the Rumble on the Mountain event, which was held Jan. 25 at the Museum of Northern Arizona.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

“Rumble” event attempts to bridge divide between cultures
Around the reservation: week of Jan. 18
Rumble on the Mountain event focuses on sustainability and sacredness of water
Around the reservation: week of Jan. 25
Rumble on the Mountain highlights plight of indigenous peoples on the Colorado Plateau

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event