Local activists, musicians, artists bring annual ‘Rumble’ to Flagstaff
Originally Published: February 4, 2020 10:07 a.m.
Updated as of Tuesday, February 4, 2020 10:07 AM
Ed Kabotie (left) moderates a discussion on how to Bridge the Cultural Divide with Hopi Tribal Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma (center), Havasupai Councilwoman Ophelia Watahomigie-Corliss and Flagstaff Vice Mayor Adam Shimoni at Rumble on the Mountain 6; live art painted by Jerrel Singer was auctioned to benefit KUYI Hopi Radio and Singer poses with additional paintings during the Rumble on the Mountain event, which was held Jan. 25 at the Museum of Northern Arizona.
