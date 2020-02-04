Infant and toddlers in foster care may have unique needs

A multiple media presentation covering ‘The Unique Needs of Infants and Toddlers in Foster Care,’ was presented by Nicole Lawrence at the First United Methodist Church of Winslow Jan. 25. The slideshow specifically covered the human brain, traumas and attachments of young children. Additional weekly classes will be scheduled for those who were unable to attend. More information is available at (602) 410-6223 or at b4btraining@gmail.com.