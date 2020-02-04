OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, Feb. 07
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Infant and toddlers in foster care may have unique needs

Todd Roth/NHO)

Todd Roth/NHO)

Originally Published: February 4, 2020 10:48 a.m.

A multiple media presentation covering ‘The Unique Needs of Infants and Toddlers in Foster Care,’ was presented by Nicole Lawrence at the First United Methodist Church of Winslow Jan. 25. The slideshow specifically covered the human brain, traumas and attachments of young children. Additional weekly classes will be scheduled for those who were unable to attend. More information is available at (602) 410-6223 or at b4btraining@gmail.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

7/25/01
11/22/00
Obituaries
Around the Rez: week of Jan. 9
Around the Rez; week of Jan. 16

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event