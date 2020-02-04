Arizona's longest-living veteran Sophie Yazzie, dies in Tucson at age 105
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials say a 105-year-old woman who served in World War II and was Arizona's longest-living veteran has died.
They say Sophie Yazzie died Jan. 25 in Tucson.
Yazzie, who was born in 1914 in Arizona near Canyon de Chelly, enlisted with the U.S. Army Air Corps at age 28 and served until she was honorably discharged.
Following her military service, Yazzie returned home and worked at Wingate Boarding School while raising her children with her husband before retiring.
Tribal officials say she had four children, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren with her late husband Jordan B. Yazzie.
A list of Sophie Yazzie's survivors wasn't immediately available Jan. 26 and a her funeral services were pending.
- Navajo Housing Authority receives $84.9 mil grant
- Navajo husband, wife team on a mission to promote financial literacy
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Sedona hikes: Woods Canyon Trail a creekside haven
- Movement to highlight missing Native women expands to men
- Navajo Nation purchases land that includes gravel pit
- Native Americans help Native Americans overcome domestic violence
- KUYI Hopi Radio faces eviction, seeks new location for transmitter tower
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Navajo Nation purchases sand and gravel pit in Indian Wells
- Told she shouldn't sign up, a Native female Marine talks about her combat role
- Final riders announced for Team USA Eagles and Wolves; Navajo riders make the cut
- Navajo Housing Authority receives $84.9 mil grant
- Winslow prison warden transfers south
- The art of healing: Behavioral Health Unit at FMC unveils new murals to help patients heal
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Three plead guilty in case of Native American jewelry knockoffs
- Rez Rising: A new app and website makes it so tourists can buy direct from local Native small businesses
- Navajo Nation set to acquire rights to 500 megawatts of transmission lines
- Diné College earns No. 5 spot as highest ranked tribal college in U.S.
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: