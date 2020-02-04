OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, Feb. 07
Arizona's longest-living veteran Sophie Yazzie, dies in Tucson at age 105

Sophie Yazzie, born near Canyon de Chelly on the Navajo reservation passed away Jan. 25 in Tucson. Yazzie is said to be the longest living veteran in Arizona. (Photo/Office of the Navajo Natiion Office of the Speaker)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 4, 2020 10:32 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials say a 105-year-old woman who served in World War II and was Arizona's longest-living veteran has died.

They say Sophie Yazzie died Jan. 25 in Tucson.

Yazzie, who was born in 1914 in Arizona near Canyon de Chelly, enlisted with the U.S. Army Air Corps at age 28 and served until she was honorably discharged.

Following her military service, Yazzie returned home and worked at Wingate Boarding School while raising her children with her husband before retiring.

Tribal officials say she had four children, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren with her late husband Jordan B. Yazzie.

A list of Sophie Yazzie's survivors wasn't immediately available Jan. 26 and a her funeral services were pending.

