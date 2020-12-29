Navajo Nation re-implements lockdown order through Jan. 11

On Dec. 24, the Navajo Nation extended its lockdown order for those living on the reservation through Jan. 11.

The order:

• Extends the Stay-At-Home Lockdown which requires all residents to remain at home 24-hours, seven days a week, with the exceptions of essential workers that must report to work, emergency situations, to obtain essential food, medication, and supplies, tend to livestock, outdoor exercising within the immediate vicinity of your home, wood gathering and hauling with a permit.

• Re-implements full 57-hour weekend lockdowns for two additional weekends that include: 8:00 P.M. MST through 5:00 A.M. MST on Jan. 1, 2021 through Jan. 4, 2021, and for the same hours on Jan. 8, 2021 through Jan. 11, 2021.

• Essential businesses including gas stations, grocery stores, laundromats, restaurants and food establishments that provide drive-thru and curbside services, and hay vendors can operate from 7:00 a.m. (MST) to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday only.

• Refrain from gathering with individuals from outside your immediate household and requiring all residents to wear a mask in public, avoid public gatherings, maintain social (physical) distancing, remain in your vehicle for curb-side and drive-through services.

“We are in a dire situation across the entire country, but the measures that we have implemented are working," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. "Compared to other areas in the country that do not have measures in place, we are doing better, but we still have to keep fighting COVID-19 together. We understand that families want to gather during the holidays, but in order to protect our health and our loved ones we have to be very cautious. Please do not hold large in-person gatherings. The risks are far too high and the consequences could risk your life or the lives of others. Please stay home, wear a mask, practice social distancing, avoid crowds, and wash your hands with soap and warm water often."

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President